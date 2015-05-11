FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek industrial output rises 5 pct y/y in March
May 11, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 2 years ago

Greek industrial output rises 5 pct y/y in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, May 11 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose for
the second month in a row in March, increasing by 5.0 percent
compared to the same month a year earlier after a 1.9 percent
rise in February, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.
    Manufacturing production rose 8.2 percent from the same
month a year earlier, ELSTAT said. Mining output declined by
12.3 percent while electricity production increased by 1.7
percent. 
    The rise in March follows a stretch of declines registered
since February last year that was only broken by an output
increase in November based on revised data that sets 2010 as the
base year.
    For 2014 as a whole, industrial output shrank 2.2 percent
year-on-year.
    Greek industrial output has declined for six consecutive
years over the 2008-13 period, contracting by a total of 30
percent from its peak.
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES      MARCH   FEB   JAN   DEC   NOV   OCT   SEPT
 (%)
 Industrial      +5.0   +1.9  -0.2  -3.2  +3.3*  -0.1* -4.5*
 output y/y
 Manufacturing   +8.2   +5.8  +3.6  +2.1  +5.5   +3.5  -2.1
 output y/y
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 * revised
 source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

