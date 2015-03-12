FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek industrial output up 0.1 pct y/y in January
#Market News
March 12, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

Greek industrial output up 0.1 pct y/y in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, March 12 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose by 0.1 percent year-on-year in January after an upwardly revised 3.2 percent fall in December, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.

Manufacturing production rose 3.6 percent from a year earlier, ELSTAT said.

January’s rise follows a stretch of declines registered since February last year that was only broken by an increase in output in November based on revised data that sets 2010 as the base year.

For 2014 as a whole, industrial output shrank 2.7 percent year-on-year.

Greek industrial output has declined for six consecutive years over the period 2008-13, contracting by a total of 30 percent from its peak. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY (%) Industrial +0.1 -3.2* +2.5 -0.4 -4.9 -5.9 -1.3 output y/y Manufacturing +3.6 +2.1 +5.5 +3.5 -2.1 -0.9 +2.3 output y/y ------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
