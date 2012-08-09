FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Greek June industry output edges higher
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Greek June industry output edges higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output registered a slightly positive year-on-year reading in June after a multi-month slump, helped by a rise in mining production, data from the country’s statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday.

Manufacturing continued to suffer as production fell 4.3 percent. Austerity measures to slash deficits, including higher indirect taxes and cuts in public sector pay and pensions, have stifled domestic demand.

Greece’s economy is projected to stay in recession for a fifth consecutive year in 2012 after an almost 7 percent slide in 2011.

Think tank IOBE forecasts a 6.9 percent contraction this year. ***********************************************************

KEY FIGURES JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH

Industrial output y/y +0.3 -2.8* -2.6 -7.9

Manufacturing output y/y -4.3 -3.1 -2.3 -8.8

-----------------------------------------------------

source: ELSTAT

DATA IN DETAIL (in pct y/y) JUNE

Mining production +18.9

Electricity production +10.9

Water output y/y +3.9

MAIN INDUSTRY GROUPS (in pct) JUNE

Energy +13.0

Intermediate goods -10.4

Capital goods -1.7

Consumer durables -24.4

Consumer non-durables -4.0

---------------------------------------------

source: ELSTAT

BACKGROUND: Industry accounts for about 15 percent of the output of Greece’s service-oriented economy, with manufacturing making up slightly more than 11 percent of gross domestic product.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.