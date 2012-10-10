FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Greek industrial output rises in Aug for first time in over 4 yrs
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Greek industrial output rises in Aug for first time in over 4 yrs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Industrial output up 2.5 pct y/y
    * First positive reading since April 2008
    * Led by exports, not enough to lift entire Greek economy


    ATHENS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose in
August for the first time since the country's debt crisis began,
led by higher exports, data from statistics agency ELSTAT showed
on Wednesday.
    The indicator rose by 2.5 percent year-on-year, its first
positive reading since April 2008, according to ELSTAT data.
    Economists attributed the rise to Greece's export industry,
which has benefited from falling labour costs as the country has
implemented policies laid out under its bailout deal.
    "Industrial sectors with export orientation, such as
pharmaceutical products as well as basic metals and metallic
minerals, led the recovery," said Nick Magginas, an economist at
National Bank of Greece.
    Industry accounts for just 15 percent of Greece's economy,
meaning a revival in the sector is unlikely on its own to lead
to a sustained recovery.
    The Greek economy is expected to remain in deep recession
for a fifth consecutive year in 2012, fuelled by austerity
policies as part of the country's EU/IMF bailout.
    The Greek government expects GDP to shrink by 6.5 percent
this year after a 7.1 percent contraction in 2011.
 
******************************************************** 
    KEY FIGURES                 AUG   JULY   JUNE   MAY 
    Industrial output y/y       +2.5  -4.9*  -0.2* -3.1
    Manufacturing output y/y    +2.0  -7.8   -4.3  -3.1  
    ----------------------------------------------------- 
    * revised
    source: ELSTAT
    
    DATA IN DETAIL (in pct y/y)          AUG
    Mining production                   -3.0
    Electricity production              +5.8
    Water output                        +1.3
    MAIN INDUSTRY GROUPS (in pct y/y)    AUG
    Energy                              +9.0
    Intermediate goods                  -0.9
    Capital goods                      -23.2
    Consumer durables                  -27.1
    Consumer non-durables               -0.1
    ---------------------------------------------
    source: ELSTAT
    BACKGROUND: Industry accounts for about 15 percent of the   
output of Greece's service-oriented economy, with manufacturing 
making up slightly more than 11 percent of gross domestic 
product.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.