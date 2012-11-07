FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek parlt workers walk out, halt austerity debate
November 7, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

Greek parlt workers walk out, halt austerity debate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Dozens of workers in Greece’s parliament walked off the job on Wednesday, interrupting a heated debate on a package of cost cuts, tax hikes and labour reforms Athens must pass to receive badly needed aid.

The parliamentary workers exited the assembly in protest against salary and benefit cuts included in the 500-odd page draft law under discussion in the chamber.

Parliament TV interrupted its live broadcast and officials said Prime Minister Antonis Samaras was meeting with his finance minister, Yannis Stournaras, to consider their demands.

