Greek April current account gap narrows 59 pct y/y

ATHENS, June 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Greece released the following data on Friday on the country's current account balance in April. Year-on-year, the current account gap shrank 59 percent to 0.912 billion euros. Tourism receipts fell 8.4 percent year-on-year to 323 mln euros in April. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2012 2011 April -0.912 -2.225 March -2.134 -2.579 February -1.099 -1.881 January -1.492 -2.757 Year-to-April -5.637 -9.442 2011 2010 December -2.172 -1.819 Year-to-December -21.070 -22.976 ------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece