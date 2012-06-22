FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek April current account gap narrows 59 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

Greek April current account gap narrows 59 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Greece 
released the following data on Friday on the country's current
account balance in April.
    Year-on-year, the current account gap shrank 59 percent to  
0.912 billion euros. Tourism receipts fell 8.4 percent
year-on-year to 323 mln euros in April.
**********************************************************
    KEY FIGURES (bln euros)     2012      2011
    April                     -0.912     -2.225                 
    March                     -2.134     -2.579
    February                  -1.099     -1.881
    January                   -1.492     -2.757
    Year-to-April             -5.637     -9.442
                               2011       2010
    December                  -2.172     -1.819
    Year-to-December         -21.070    -22.976
    -------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.