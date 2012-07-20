FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek May current account gap narrows 38 pct y/y-cenbank
July 20, 2012 / 9:22 AM / in 5 years

Greek May current account gap narrows 38 pct y/y-cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of Greece 
released the following data on Friday on the country's current
account balance for May.
    The current account gap shrank 38 percent year-on-year to
1.19 billion euros. Tourism receipts fell 13.9 percent
year-on-year to 752 million euros in May. In the first five
months of the year, tourism receipts declined at an annual pace
of 12 percent to 1.48 billion.
    KEY FIGURES (bln euros)     2012      2011
    May                       -1.194     -1.922
    April                     -0.912     -2.225                 
    March                     -2.134     -2.579
    February                  -1.099     -1.881
    January                   -1.492     -2.757
    Year-to-May               -6.829    -11.364
    source: Bank of Greece

