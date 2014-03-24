FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek current account deficit narrows in January
March 24, 2014 / 8:00 AM / 4 years ago

Greek current account deficit narrows in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 24 (Reuters) - Greece's current account
deficit narrowed in January from the same month last year,
according to balance of payments figures by the central bank
released on Monday.
    The deficit stood at 295 million euros ($407 million) euros
from 314 million in January 2013.
    ********************************************************
    KEY FIGURES (bln euros)       2014    2013
    January                     -0.295   -0.314
    --------------------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece
($1 = 0.7256 Euros)

 (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)

