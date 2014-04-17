FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek current account deficit widens in February
#Market News
April 17, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

Greek current account deficit widens in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 17 (Reuters) - Greece's current account
deficit widened slightly in February from the same month last
year, according to balance of payments figures released by the
central bank on Thursday.
    The deficit stood at 709 million euros ($978.88 million)
from 684 million in February 2013.
*************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES (bln euros)        2014         2013
    January                -0.295          -0.314
    February                -0.709          -0.684
    -------------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Costas Pitas)

