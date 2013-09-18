FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek current account surplus widens in July, tourism helps
September 18, 2013 / 8:18 AM / 4 years ago

Greek current account surplus widens in July, tourism helps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Greece's current account surplus
widened in July, helped by a smaller trade gap, bumper tourism
revenues and inflows from euro zone central banks, the Bank of
Greece said on Wednesday.
    The current account balance, a key measure of economic 
competitiveness, showed a surplus of 2.727 billion euros ($3.64
billion) from 0.508 billion euros in the same month last year.
    Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner, rose 
12.3 percent year-on-year to 2.359 billion euros in July,
bringing total revenue in the first seven months of the year to 
5.683 billion euros, up 15.4 percent year-on-year.
****************************************************************
   KEY FIGURES (bln euros)       2013    2012
    July                         2.727   0.508             
    June                         0.663   0.073
    May                          0.036  -1.228
    April                       -1.187  -0.945
    March                       -1.285  -2.237
    February                    -0.716  -1.126
    January                     -0.222  -1.447
    Jan-July                    -0.156  -6.403
    ------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece

