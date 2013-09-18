Greek current account surplus widens in July, tourism helps

ATHENS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Greece's current account surplus widened in July, helped by a smaller trade gap, bumper tourism revenues and inflows from euro zone central banks, the Bank of Greece said on Wednesday. The current account balance, a key measure of economic competitiveness, showed a surplus of 2.727 billion euros ($3.64 billion) from 0.508 billion euros in the same month last year. Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner, rose 12.3 percent year-on-year to 2.359 billion euros in July, bringing total revenue in the first seven months of the year to 5.683 billion euros, up 15.4 percent year-on-year. **************************************************************** KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2013 2012 July 2.727 0.508 June 0.663 0.073 May 0.036 -1.228 April -1.187 -0.945 March -1.285 -2.237 February -0.716 -1.126 January -0.222 -1.447 Jan-July -0.156 -6.403 ------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece