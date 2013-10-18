Greek current account surplus shrinks in August

ATHENS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Greece's current account surplus shrank in August as the country's trade gap widened and the transfers' balance swung to a deficit, the Bank of Greece said on Friday. The current account balance, a key measure of economic competitiveness, showed a surplus of 1.221 billion euros ($1.67 billion) from 1.633 billion euros in the same month last year. Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner, rose 12.4 percent year-on-year to 2.845 billion euros in August, bringing total revenue in the first eight months of the year to 8.698 billion euros, up 13.7 percent year-on-year. *************************************************************** KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2013 2012 August 1.221 1.663 July 2.727 0.508 June 0.663 0.073 May 0.036 -1.228 April -1.187 -0.945 March -1.285 -2.237 February -0.716 -1.126 January -0.222 -1.447 Jan-August 1.590 -3.701 ------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece