Greek current account surplus shrinks in August
October 18, 2013 / 8:18 AM / 4 years ago

Greek current account surplus shrinks in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Greece's current account surplus
shrank in August as the country's trade gap widened and the
transfers' balance swung to a deficit, the Bank of Greece
 said on Friday.
    The current account balance, a key measure of economic  
competitiveness, showed a surplus of 1.221 billion euros ($1.67
billion) from 1.633 billion euros in the same month last year.
    Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner, rose  
12.4 percent year-on-year to 2.845 billion euros in August, 
bringing total revenue in the first eight months of the year to 
8.698 billion euros, up 13.7 percent year-on-year.
***************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES (bln euros)       2013    2012
    August                       1.221   1.663
    July                         2.727   0.508
    June                         0.663   0.073
    May                          0.036  -1.228
    April                       -1.187  -0.945
    March                       -1.285  -2.237
    February                    -0.716  -1.126
    January                     -0.222  -1.447
    Jan-August                   1.590  -3.701
    ------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece

