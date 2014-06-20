FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek current account deficit widens in April
June 20, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 20 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit
widened slightly in April from the same month last year,
according to balance of payments figures released by the central
bank on Friday.
    The deficit stood at 1.167 billion euros ($1.58 billion)
from 1.151 billion euros in April 2013.
    Tourism revenues rose to 411 million euros in April from 303
million euros in the same month in 2013.
    KEY FIGURES (bln euros)        2014         2013
    January                      -0.295       -0.314
    February                     -0.709       -0.684
    March                        -0.044       -1.241
    April                        -1.167       -1.151
    source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)

