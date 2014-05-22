FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek current account deficit shrinks in March
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2014 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

Greek current account deficit shrinks in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 22 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit
shrank in March from the same month last year, according to
balance of payments figures released by the central bank on
Thursday.
    The deficit stood at 44 million euros ($60.12 million) from
1.24 billion euros in March 2013.
    Tourism revenues rose to 195 million euros in March from 151
million in the same month in 2013.
***************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES (bln euros)        2014         2013
    January                      -0.295       -0.314
    February                     -0.709       -0.684
    March                        -0.044       -1.241
    -------------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece    
($1 = 0.7318 Euros)

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina
Tagaris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.