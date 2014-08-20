FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek current account surplus widens in June
August 20, 2014 / 8:00 AM / 3 years ago

Greek current account surplus widens in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Greece's current account surplus
widened in June compared to the same month last year, according
to balance of payments figures released by the central bank on
Wednesday.
    The surplus stood at 1.373 billion euros ($1.82 billion)
versus a surplus of 898 million euros in June 2013.
    Tourism revenues rose to 1.987 billion euros in June from
1.709 billion euros in the same month in 2013.
    KEY FIGURES (bln euros)        2014         2013
    January                      -0.295       -0.314
    February                     -0.709       -0.684
    March                        -0.044       -1.241
    April                        -1.167       -1.151
    May                          -0.246        0.070
    June                         +1.373       +0.898
    source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina
Tagaris)

