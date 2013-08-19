FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek current account surplus widens in June, helped by tourism
#Market News
August 19, 2013 / 8:37 AM / 4 years ago

Greek current account surplus widens in June, helped by tourism

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Greece's current account surplus
widened in June, helped by a smaller trade gap and surging
tourism receipts, the Bank of Greece said on Monday.
    The current account balance, a key measure of economic
competitiveness, showed a surplus of 663 million euros ($884
million) from 73.1 million euros in the same month last year.
    Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner, rose
21 percent year-on-year to 1.59 billion euros in June. This
brings total tourism receipts in the first half of the year to
3.32 billion euros, up 18 percent compared with the same period
last year.
***************************************************
    KEY FIGURES (bln euros)      2013    2012
    June                         0.663   0.073
    May                          0.036  -1.228
    April                       -1.187  -0.945 
    March                       -1.285  -2.237                  
    February                    -0.716  -1.126 
    January                     -0.222  -1.447 
    Jan-June                    -2.883  -6.911
    ------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece

