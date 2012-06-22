FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Weak demand shrinks Greek current account gap
June 22, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Weak demand shrinks Greek current account gap

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ATHENS, June 22 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit
more than halved in April as austerity-hit businesses and
consumers bought fewer imports, data from the debt-laden
country's central bank showed on Friday.
    The deficit dropped 59 percent to 0.912 billion euros 
($1 billion) compared with April 2011, the Bank of Greece 
said.
    The country's high current account gap, which eased to 9.8 
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) last year from 10.5
percent in 2010, reflects eroded economic competitiveness,
partly the result of years of wage increases not matched by
productivity gains.
    "The narrowing of the current account gap gained pace in
April due to a bigger drop in imports, an improved fuels balance
and lower payments for shipping-related services," said National
Bank economist Nikos Magginas.
    He said tourism revenue continued to show weakness but the
decline was limited to single digits leading up to the peak
summer season.
    Official data showed tourism receipts were down 8.4 percent
year-on-year in April after declining 11.2 percent in March.
Foreign arrivals dropped 6.5 percent in April, improving from a
12.7 percent decline in the previous month.
    The central bank sees the current account deficit narrowing 
to about 7 percent of GDP this year, while the OECD in its 
latest outlook projects it at 7.6 percent. 
  
    Greece's economy slumped by nearly 7 percent last year and
is expected to stay in recession for a fifth straight year in
2012. The Bank of Greece and the OECD project GDP will decline
by 5.0 to 5.3 percent, based on their latest forecasts.
*********************************************************
     KEY FIGURES (bln euros)     2012      2011
     April                     -0.912     -2.225
     March                     -2.134     -2.579
     February                  -1.099     -1.881
     January                   -1.492     -2.757
     Year-to-April             -5.637     -9.442
                                 2011      2010
     December                  -2.172     -1.819
     Year-to-December         -21.070    -22.976
     -------------------------------------------
     DATA IN DETAIL (bln euros)
                            April 2012  April 2011
     Trade balance             -1.455    -2.262
     Exports                    1.785     1.607
     Imports                    3.240     3.869
     Services balance           0.762     0.599
     Income balance              -103      -545
     ------------------------------------------
     source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Tatiana Fragou; Editing
by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
