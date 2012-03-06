FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four Greek pension funds refuse to join debt swap-official
March 6, 2012

Four Greek pension funds refuse to join debt swap-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Most Greek pension funds holding Greek sovereign debt have agreed to take part in a bond exchange to ease the country’s debt burden but four have refused to do so, a Greek official said on Tuesday.

The pension funds have come under pressure from workers’ unions worried the writedown on Greek debt holdings will affect the viability of their funds.

About eight or nine funds have agreed to take part but pension funds for journalists, police, the self-employed and hotel workers - which hold Greek debt worth 2 billion euros - have refused, the official said.

