Greece will eventually default, says PIMCO's Gross
June 15, 2012 / 8:01 PM / 5 years ago

Greece will eventually default, says PIMCO's Gross

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - Bill Gross, founder and co-chief investment officer of bond giant PIMCO, said on Friday he expects Greece to leave the euro zone and that a default is currently reflected in the market.

“We expect Greece eventually ... to leave the euro zone,” Gross told CNBC television. He added that such an event “effectively is a default” on Greece’s sovereign debt.

But the manager of the PIMCO Total Return Bond Fund said with Greece’s debt trading “at 12 cents on the dollar,” the market has largely priced in a default.

Greece’s election this Sunday is sparking concern about a move by the Mediterranean nation to leave the euro zone if an anti-austerity party gains power.

Gross’s view on Greece leaving the euro zone is largely consistent with what top money managers with Pacific Investment Management Company have been saying for months.

Gross also said stimulus policies such as monetary easing or lowering interest rates will become increasingly less effective.

“From this point forward, the negative aspects of QEs or any other policies that provide additional liquidity I think will be very weak and have a half life much less than what we’ve experienced in the past several years,” he said.

