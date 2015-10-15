FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Piraeus Bank offers exchange offer to bondholders
October 15, 2015 / 8:02 AM / 2 years ago

Greece's Piraeus Bank offers exchange offer to bondholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Greece’s Piraeus Bank on Thursday launched an exchange offer for bondholders aimed at boosting its capital which has been hurt by tough economic conditions.

Holders of Piraeus Bank securities with a value of 1.1 billion euros can exchange any or all of them for non-transferable receipts, Piraeus said.

The exchange offer is being made to strengthen the bank’s capital base, which has been hurt by exposure to Greece, Piraeus said.

The offer begins on Thursday and ends on Nov. 4. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Jason Neely)

