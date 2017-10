ATHENS, May 29 (Reuters) - Greece’s second-biggest lender Piraeus Bank said on Wednesday it would sell 4.96 billion new shares at a price of 1.70 euros ($2.19) apiece, as part of its recapitalisation plan.

The price is calculated after a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. Piraeus shares closed at 0.25 euros in Athens trading. ($1 = 0.7779 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)