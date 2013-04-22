FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Piraeus bank shares gain after deal to buy BCP's Greek unit
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 22, 2013 / 9:17 AM / 4 years ago

Piraeus bank shares gain after deal to buy BCP's Greek unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Greece’s second-largest lender Piraeus Bank gained 13 percent after it said on Monday it had clinched a deal to buy Portuguese lender Millennium BCP’s Greek unit and agreed that BCP would invest 400 million euros in its recapitalisation.

“The shares are reacting to the deal with Millennium BCP , whose investment in Piraeus will help it cover the 10 percent private sector participation which is required to stay private,” said Euroxx Securities analyst Maria Kanellopoulou.

Piraeus Bank will pay 1.0 million euros to buy Millennium Bank-Greece. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.