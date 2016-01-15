FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Piraeus Bank's CEO Thomopoulos resigns - banking sources
January 15, 2016 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

Piraeus Bank's CEO Thomopoulos resigns - banking sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Greece’s Piraeus Bank Anthimos Thomopoulos resigned on Friday, two banking sources told Reuters.

“Mr. Thomopoulos submitted his resignation,” one of the sources said, declining to be named. They did not provide further details.

The country’s bank rescue fund (HFSF), which holds a 26 percent stake in Piraeus Bank, on Thursday denied press reports that it had asked for the resignation of Thomopoulos.

Thomopoulos was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

