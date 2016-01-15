UPDATE 2-Piraeus Bank confirms CEO Thomopoulos resignation

(Adds bank confirmation)

ATHENS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Greece’s Piraeus Bank Anthimos Thomopoulos has resigned, the bank said on Friday, confirming what two banking sources told Reuters earlier.

“Mr. Thomopoulos resigned this afternoon from his duties as chief executive officer. He has made himself available to the board of directors for as long as required to ensure a smooth succession and handover of his duties,” the bank said.

The bank did not provide further details on the reason for his resignation.

On Thursday the country’s bank rescue fund (HFSF), which holds a 26 percent stake in Piraeus Bank, denied press reports that it had asked for the resignation of Thomopoulos, who joined Piraeus in 2013 from National Bank.

Thomopoulos, one of two chief executives at Piraeus, was not immediately available for comment.

The Greek financial press reported on Thursday that there had been a fall-out over Thomopoulos’s handling of the bank’s recapitalisation late last year.

Piraeus was the first bank to start book-building for a share offering to plug a capital shortfall revealed in a European Central Bank stress test, but took longer than other lenders to raise funds from foreign investors.

Piraeus shares lost more than 13 percent on Friday, underperforming the bourse's banking index which shed 6 percent.