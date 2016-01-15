FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Piraeus Bank confirms CEO Thomopoulos resignation
#Intel
January 15, 2016 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Piraeus Bank confirms CEO Thomopoulos resignation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds bank confirmation)

ATHENS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Greece’s Piraeus Bank Anthimos Thomopoulos has resigned, the bank said on Friday, confirming what two banking sources told Reuters earlier.

“Mr. Thomopoulos resigned this afternoon from his duties as chief executive officer. He has made himself available to the board of directors for as long as required to ensure a smooth succession and handover of his duties,” the bank said.

The bank did not provide further details on the reason for his resignation.

On Thursday the country’s bank rescue fund (HFSF), which holds a 26 percent stake in Piraeus Bank, denied press reports that it had asked for the resignation of Thomopoulos, who joined Piraeus in 2013 from National Bank.

Thomopoulos, one of two chief executives at Piraeus, was not immediately available for comment.

The Greek financial press reported on Thursday that there had been a fall-out over Thomopoulos’s handling of the bank’s recapitalisation late last year.

Piraeus was the first bank to start book-building for a share offering to plug a capital shortfall revealed in a European Central Bank stress test, but took longer than other lenders to raise funds from foreign investors.

Piraeus shares lost more than 13 percent on Friday, underperforming the bourse’s banking index which shed 6 percent. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
