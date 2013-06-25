Greece's Piraeus Bank tops minimum recap target in rights issue- bank source

ATHENS, June 25 (Reuters) - Greece’s Piraeus Bank will raise more than 19.5 percent of the funds it needs to plug a 7.33 billion euro capital hole from private investors in a rights offering that ends later on Tuesday, a senior bank official told Reuters.

Piraeus is the third major Greek lender, after Alpha and National Bank, to raise at least 10 percent of its common equity issue from private investors, a requirement under a recapitalization program for banks to stay privately run.

“Private sector take-up will be more than 19.5 percent, near 20 percent,” said a senior banker at Piraeus who declined to be named. Meeting the minimum threshold means Piraeus will not need to resort to issuing costly contingent convertible bonds, or CoCos. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris and Gerald E. McCormick)