LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - UBS has been appointed as joint bookrunner on Piraeus Bank’s 1.75 billion euro ($2.4 billion) capital increase, the bank said on Monday.

Last week Piraeus Bank, Greece’s second-largest lender, said that it was planning the share issue to boost its capital, after stress tests by the country’s central bank showed that it requires 425 million euros in capital. ($1 = 0.7214 euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Chris Vellacott)