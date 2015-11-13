FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Piraeus Bank says SSM clears 873 mln eur of capital actions
#Financials
November 13, 2015 / 2:53 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's Piraeus Bank says SSM clears 873 mln eur of capital actions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Greece’s Piraeus Bank said on Friday the European Central Bank’s Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) approved a total of 873 million euros in capital actions to address the bank’s capital shortfall.

Piraeus said the amount includes 602 million euros in a debt exchange offer to bondholders to swap junior and senior debt for new shares.

“On the basis of that approval, the amount of capital that Piraeus Bank is seeking to raise from a capital increase via a non pre-emptive issue of new ordinary shares to the private sector has been reduced to 1.34 billion euros,” the bank said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
