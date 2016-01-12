FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek bourse suspends trade in Piraeus Port shares
#Financials
January 12, 2016 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

Greek bourse suspends trade in Piraeus Port shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Athens stock exchange on Tuesday suspended trading in shares of Piraeus Port Authority before the privatisation agency unseals bids by investors for a majority stake in the country’s biggest port later in the day.

Greece, which is selling a 51 percent stake in Piraeus Port, expects that China’s Cosco Group will be the sole bidder, according to Greek officials close to the procedure.

“Following a request by the securities regulator, a temporary trading suspension on shares of Piraeus Port Authority is in place until the company informs the investment public on the board meeting of (privatisation agency) HDRAF regarding the opening of financial offers,” the Athens bourse said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

