Greece presses charges over alleged 2008 plot vs. PM
#Daimler
March 14, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 6 years ago

Greece presses charges over alleged 2008 plot vs. PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 14 (Reuters) - A Greek prosecutor pressed charges of treason and trying to destabilise the country against unknown suspects on Wednesday over an alleged 2008 plot to overthrow the then-conservative prime minister Costas Karamanlis.

Court officials said the plan was hatched to thwart efforts by Karamanlis to improve energy relations with Russia, and included overthrowing and even killing the premier. It was not clear who was behind it. (Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

