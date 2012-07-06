Greek PM says to focus on growth, reforms

ATHENS, July 6 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Friday said his new government would focus on turning around its recession-hit economy, proceed with a privatisation plan and push through much-needed reforms.

In his first major policy speech since taking office last month, Samaras conceded that Greece had missed targets included in its fiscal adjustment programme but that he would work to ensure the country stays in the euro.

Samaras made the comments ahead of a vote of confidence on his coalition government on Sunday.