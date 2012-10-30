FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM appeals to coalition allies to back austerity
October 30, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

Greek PM appeals to coalition allies to back austerity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras appealed to his coalition partners on Tuesday to approve in parliament a new wave of austerity measures demanded by international lenders.

The government had completed negotiations on the 2013 budget and the austerity measures after working until the very end to obtain concessions from lenders, Samaras said in a statement.

“What would happen if the deal isn’t passed and the country is led to chaos?” he said in the statement.

“Such dangers must be avoided. That is the responsibility of each party and every lawmaker individually.”

