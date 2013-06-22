Greek PM Samaras says country on track to meet bailout goals-paper

ATHENS, June 22 (Reuters) - Greece is on track to meet reform and budget goals set under its international bailout despite struggling to meet some of its targets, the country’s Prime Minister Antonis Samaras told a Greek newspaper on Saturday.

Asked in newspaper To Vima to comment if his government was considering imposing new austerity measures to compensate the failure of a key privatisation earlier this month, Samaras was quoted as saying:

“I don’t think there will be any problems... We are ahead of the (bailout plan‘s) overall targets. There are some partial problems with partial targets. But these are addressed and will be dealt with.”