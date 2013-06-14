FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM offers to restart public news broadcast
June 14, 2013 / 5:41 PM / in 4 years

Greek PM offers to restart public news broadcast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 14 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras offered to hire a small number of workers to resume a public news broadcast, he said in a statement on Friday, in a concession to coalition partners angry over the shutdown of state broadcaster ERT.

He said a special liquidator appointed for ERT would set up a committee backed by all parties to hire workers so that the news broadcast could restart immediately.

He said he expected his coalition partners - who have demanded the immediate reopening of ERT - to have a “responsible” stance on the proposal.

