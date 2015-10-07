Greek PM says first bailout review must be concluded within November

ATHENS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told lawmakers early on Thursday that Athens must conclude the first review of its new international bailout within November, to start talks over a debt relief before the end of the year.

“Our main target is to conclude the review within November and the bank recapitalisation by the end of the year, in order to, at last, start the discussion over a debt relief,” Tsipras said ahead of a confidence vote.

Greece has promised to implement the third bailout programme agreed with European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders in August in exchange for 86 billion euros hoping. Athens hopes that a debt relief will help it regain market access in 2017. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Paul Taylor)