Greece wants to bring forward hirings in health and education - PM
January 14, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 2 years ago

Greece wants to bring forward hirings in health and education - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Greece, which is discussing the reform of its ailing public sector with international creditors, wants to bring forward hirings in health and education, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday.

“Our aim is to convince (the lenders), and our arguments are very strong and serious, to bring forward some hirings initially scheduled for the coming years,” Tsipras said during a speech at the national centre of public administration.

Tsipras said the bill reforming the public sector would be submitted to parliament in the coming days and called for wider political support.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou

