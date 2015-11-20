Greek bank recapitalision will mean end to economic uncertainty - PM

ATHENS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The conclusion of the recapitalisation of Greece’s banks will mark an end to a period of uncertainty, the country’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday.

“The conclusion of the recapitalisation - everything shows that it will be completed very successfully - means that a phase of uncertainty for the Greek economy is over,” Tsipras told Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

Greece’s four big banks have launched share offerings to plug an aggregate shortfall of 14.4 billion euros revealed in a European Central Bank health check. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)