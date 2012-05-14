FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland hasn't changed intention to join euro -Tusk
May 14, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 5 years ago

Poland hasn't changed intention to join euro -Tusk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 14 (Reuters) - Poland is still ready to join the euro, though the euro zone’s reputation has been dented, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday during a visit to Canada.

By joining the European Union and signing the treaties, Poland declared its readiness to be part of the euro zone, he said through an interpreter at a joint news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

“Nothing has changed to this extent. What has changed is just the reputation of the euro zone. It has clearly deteriorated in recent years,” Tusk said. “The European Union, in the Polish assessment, must continue to integrate economically and politically. One of the elements of the integration should be an unquestionable single currency. However, a single currency makes sense when we also have a single set of rules and when a single set of rules is observed by all the participants of the single currency.”

