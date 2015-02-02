FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banking group IIF says not involved in Greek debt talks
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2015 / 5:22 PM / 3 years ago

Banking group IIF says not involved in Greek debt talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The banking industry lobby group that helped restructure Greece’s government debt in 2012 is not involved in current talks between the country’s new leaders and authorities to ease the terms of its debt plan.

The Institute of International Finance (IIF) was not officially involved in the talks as Greece’s new leaders had indicated they were not including private sector debt in their request for restructuring, and focusing on public sector debt, said Hung Tran, IIF executive managing director.

The scale of Greece’s economic slump made it understandable leaders would want to try to soften the debt terms, such as by attempting to reduce interest payments or extending the maturity on the bonds, Hung said.

“There’s room for compromise, but the room for manoeuvre is very limited on either side and the time window is closing fast,” he told Reuters. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.