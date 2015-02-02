Greek finance minister confident ECB will not undermine Greece - TV

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Greece’s finance minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Monday that he was confident that the European Central Bank would do nothing to undermine a deal to resolve Greece’s debt crisis which he hoped to achieve in a very short space of time.

Varoufakis, who met British finance minister George Osborne in London earlier on Monday, told broadcaster Channel 4 News that Greece needed a sense of stability to reverse a flow of funds out of the country’s banks.

“This sense of stability will be spawned by the determination of all of us within the European Union, by the European Central Bank, all the partners in this puzzle that is Europe that we are going to find a solution ... quickly,” he said.

Varoufakis played down ideas that the ECB could be a roadblock after Channel 4 said Finland’s central bank had expressed doubts about further support for Greece.

“It takes a very cynical disposition to believe that the central bank, whose purpose is to keep the euro zone together, will do anything to undermine it,” he said. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)