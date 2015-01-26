Greece must deal with its deficit - UK PM Cameron's spokeswoman

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Greece’s new government must tackle the country’s budget deficit and meet its international commitments, British Prime Minister David Cameron’s spokeswoman said on Monday after Greek leftist party Syriza won a snap election.

“The prime minister respects the decision of the Greek people,” the spokeswoman told reporters. “Greece needs to deal with its deficit and meet its international commitments.” (Reporting by Andrew Osborn, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)