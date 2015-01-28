FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ability to avoid Greek contagion considerable-BOE's Carney
January 28, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

Ability to avoid Greek contagion considerable-BOE's Carney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Greek government has clearly stated it intends to honour its debts and the ability to avoid contagion from its problems is considerable if not overwhelming, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday.

“We should all recognise first that it is not the intention of the Greek government to default,” Carney said after a speech at an event in Dublin.

“In the shorter term what is the situation in Europe vis-a-vis an individual country like Greece... The ability to avoid contagion from this is considerable if not overwhelming and I would lead towards the latter.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

