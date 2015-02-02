Greek finance minister to tell investors Greece will service debt - source

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis will tell major investors and bankers later on Monday that Greece will be able to service its debt with no detrimental impact on private investors, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The source said Varoufakis planned to meet about 100 banks and financial institutions at an event later on Monday.

“We will be able to service the Greek debt on terms that will have no detrimental impact on, especially private, bond holders,” said the source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. (Reporting by William James, writing by Guy Faulconbridge and David Milliken; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)