FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek PM Tsipras calls ECB's Draghi to reassure over talks
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2015 / 6:26 PM / 3 years ago

Greek PM Tsipras calls ECB's Draghi to reassure over talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called ECB President Mario Draghi to reassure him that his new government wanted a solution with international partners over its demands to renegotiate its bailout accord, a government official said on Saturday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Tsipras called Draghi on Friday night after a tense meeting between his finance minister Yanis Varoufakis and Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the head of the euro zone group of finance ministers.

“The discussion was conducted in a good spirit and it was confirmed that there’s a willingness to find a mutually beneficial solution for Greece and for Europe,” the official said.

An ECB spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by James Mackenzie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.