France says will help Greece to reach deal with partners
February 1, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 3 years ago

France says will help Greece to reach deal with partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - France said on Sunday it was ready to help Greece’s new government find an agreement with international partners, adding that it was legitimate for Athens to be worried about the burden of its debt and seek to alleviate it.

“Yes, debt is an issue, among others,” French Finance Minister Michel Sapin told a joint news conference after talks in Paris with his Greek counterpart Yanis Varoufakis.

Sapin stressed that Greece’s place lay within the euro zone and said any new agreement with Athens would take into account the extent of structural reforms it was prepared to make, noting that it needed to rebuild competitiveness and return to growth. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John)

