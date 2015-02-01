FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek finmin says Athens must go "cold turkey" on debt
February 1, 2015

Greek finmin says Athens must go "cold turkey" on debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Greece’s repayment of its existing debt must be tied to its ability to restore growth, Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Sunday after talks with his French counterpart in Paris.

Varoufakis also ruled out Greece taking on a new tranche of debt, saying the country had become addicted to indebtedness and it was time to go “cold turkey”.

“We were elected to put an end to the addiction,” he told a joint news conference with French Finance Minister Michel Sapin. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John)

