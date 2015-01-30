Berlin says fresh Greek aid "not on agenda", denying media report

BERLIN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s Finance Ministry denied on Friday a media report that Berlin would be ready to discuss a new aid package for Greece of up to 20 billion euros if the new leftist Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accepted supervised economic reforms.

“That is not on the agenda at all,” said a spokesman for Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble. The report in Der Spiegel magazine that Germany estimated Greece’s additional aid needs at about 20 billion euros was “pure speculation”, he added. (Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Alison Williams)