FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece leftist party says ECB cannot shut Greece out of stimulus
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 3, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 3 years ago

Greece leftist party says ECB cannot shut Greece out of stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could not exclude Greece if it decided to move to a full quantitative easing programme to stimulate the euro zone’s faltering economy, Greek leftwing opposition leader Alexis Tsipras said on Saturday.

Speaking at a party congress three weeks before a Jan. 25 general election, Tsipras promised his Syriza party would ensure that most of Greece’s debt was written off as part of a renegotiation of its international bailout deal.

The election takes place three days after a Jan. 22 ECB policy meeting at which the central bank may decide to proceed with a mooted quantitative easing programme to pump billions of euros into the euro zone economy by buying government bonds.

Tsipras said he hoped ECB President Mario Draghi would decide to go ahead with the programme and said Greece could not be shut out.

“Quantitative easing by the ECB with direct purchases of government bonds must include Greece,” he said.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.