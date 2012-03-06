FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM moves two ministers in mini-reshuffle
March 6, 2012

Greek PM moves two ministers in mini-reshuffle

ATHENS, March 6 (Reuters) - Greece’s technocrat prime minister, Lucas Papademos, moved two government ministers on Tuesday, in a mini cabinet reshuffle unlikely to affect the debt-laden country’s efforts to avert a chaotic default.

Papademos appointed Socialist Mihalis Chrysohoidis as the new civil protection minister, his office said in a statement. Chrysohoidis replaces Christos Papoutsis, who left the government last week to focus on his bid to become leader of the Socialist PASOK, one of the two parties backing Papademos.

Anna Diamantopoulou, another Socialist politician, was moved from the education ministry to replace Chrysohoidis as development minister and was succeeded as education minister by university professor George Babiniotis.

Greek development ministers are in charge of a broad portfolio that includes issues relating to economic growth, competitiveness and merchant shipping.

Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos, who leads Greece’s talks with its international creditors and is frontrunner to become PASOK leader in an internal election later this month, kept his post.

