Greek government to seek confidence vote in parliament
October 1, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

Greek government to seek confidence vote in parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Greece’s government will seek a confidence vote when parliament convenes for a new session, the government said in a statement on Wednesday, amid growing speculation that snap elections could be called.

The government also said it would move to start the procedure for electing a new president as scheduled on Feb 15 next year. Parliament is due to convene on Monday when the draft budget is also due to be presented.

The comments appeared to be an effort to dismiss speculation that Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is considering early elections since he does not currently have the backing of the 180 lawmakers needed to push through a presidential nominee.

Under Greek law, parliament must be dissolved and new elections called if a president is not elected. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)

