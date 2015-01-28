Obama to Greek leader: looks forward to returning Greece to prosperity

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama congratulated Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on his election this week in a call on Tuesday and said Washington looked forward to working with Athens in its efforts to boost the country’s economy.

“The president noted that the United States, as a longstanding friend and ally, looks forward to working closely with the new Greek government to help Greece return to a path of long-term prosperity,” the White House said in a statement.

“The two leaders also reviewed close cooperation between Greece and the United States on issues of European security and counterterrorism.” (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)