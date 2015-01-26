FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek vote is a rejection of failed plans, not austerity-UK's Osborne
January 26, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Greek vote is a rejection of failed plans, not austerity-UK's Osborne

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Greek election result is not a defeat of austerity but a defeat of failed economic plans and should act as a reminder to Britain that it needs to stick to what it is doing, finance minister George Osborne said on Monday.

Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras and his Syriza party swept to victory in a snap election on Sunday, promising that five years of austerity, “humiliation and suffering” imposed by international creditors were over.

“People get tired of economic failure, they tired of rising unemployment ... what you see is not a defeat of austerity, it is a defeat of economic plans that don’t work and in Britain we have got an economic plan that is working,” Osborne told BBC radio.

Osborne, whose governing Conservative party faces re-election in May, said Syriza’s promises were going to “be very difficult to deliver”.

“I hope that both sides now act responsibly,” he said. “It is certainly in the United Kingdom’s interests that we have stability, that we have a proper dialogue here between members of the euro.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Michael Holden)

